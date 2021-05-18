City of Jackson: Friday is earliest day for Siwell Rd. well to be back online

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the City of Jackson, the Siwell Road and TV Road wells on the Jackson Maddox Well Water System are still offline as of Tuesday afternoon. Crews are working at the Siwell Road well to determine what repairs need to be made to bring this well back online first. According to leaders, the Siwell Road well is a larger well that distributes more water into the system.

Leaders said based on the current best case scenario assessment, Friday, May 21, 2021, is the earliest the Siwell Road well may be back online and fully operational. Draining of the well and additional assessments are needed before a more definitive timeline can be shared.

The Jackson Maddox Well System serves approximately 16,000 well water connections primarily in South Jackson and the City of Byram. As the system continues to operate on only four wells, customers, particularly those at higher elevations, can expect to experience low or no water pressure in the impacted areas near these wells.

Precautionary Boil Water Advisory & Conservation Notice:

The precautionary boil water advisory issued on Monday, May 17 as a result of the TV Road well disruption was expanded to also include areas impacted by the Siwell Road well disruption:

[2200-2299] TV Road; 39209

[100-2699] Maddox Road; 39209

[2200-4599] Raymond Road; 39212

[5700-6399] MS-18; 39212

[3700-7399] S. Siwell Road; 39212

[5800-6699] Terry Road; 39272

[9700-12799] Spingridge Road; 39170

[1000-3299] Gary Road; 39272

This advisory does not affect surface water customers. The advisory affects 2,000 connections in the city’s drinking water system.

The previously released conservation notice for the entire Jackson Maddox Well Water System remains in place.

Water Distribution:

The City of Jackson Department of Constituent Services has arranged for a water distribution at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18, at Siwell Road Middle School, located at 1983 N Siwell Rd, Jackson, MS 39209. Bottled water will be available.