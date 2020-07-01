Breaking News
City of Jackson held 5K Virtual Trash Dash Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson hosted a 5K Virtual Trash Dash Day Saturday in an effort to provide a clean environment for neighborhoods, parks and businesses throughout the city.

Participants walked a 3.1 mile stretch to pick up litter and debris at illegal dumping sites and in the streets across Jackson.

Trash bags and gloves to collect litter were provided for all participants. Social distancing was also enforced.

