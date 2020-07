JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Department of Parks and Recreation is hosting its 3rd Annual Movies

in the Park Summer Series Saturday night.

The event is being held at Forest Hill High School Parking Lot located at 2607 Raymond Road in Jackson.

The family-themed movie night is $5.00 per vehicle, cash only. Everyone must remain in or near their vehicles and wear a facial covering at all times.

Social distancing will be enforced and parking is limited.