City of Jackson hosts Capital City Lights holiday celebration

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City’s kickoff of the holiday season is titled Capital City Lights including a host of activities all around.

“I just want all the residents of Jackson to truly appreciate what this season is about as we wish you a merry Christmas and happy holidays to everyone,” said Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba.

Appreciating this event is an understatement for life long Jacksonian Spencer Robinson.

“I really like to see this. I’m astounded that Jackson pulled this off,” said Robinson.

This is Jackson’s bicentennial year. 200 years of existence. Robinson said events like this makes him happy to call Jackson home.

“When we was little we had the same little set up but it was not to this magnitude. We probably just had something in front of City Hall and that was it. But this give them something to do and spreads a positive light on the city despite all the bad things going on,” said Robinson.

His son, Dylan Scott, enjoyed his time.

“I was having fun because I was watching my sister have fun,” said Dylan.

His sister Denver was apart of tonight’s festivities. She’s apart of the Jackson Arts Council who sang on stage.

“I had so much fun because I was with other people who were having fun on the stage. That made me happy and when I saw my parents come you made me happy and when I saw my brother call me may be happy,” said Denver.

Speaking of happy, everyone was happy to listen to a Christmas story read by 12 News’ Walt Grayson.

A few more of tonight’s activities included an ice skating rink, train rides, a candlelight tour of the Mississippi Department of Archives and History Locations and photos with Santa at the governor’s mansion.