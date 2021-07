JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson, in partnership with Hinds County Supervisors, is celebrating the Fourth of July holiday by hosting a special Jackson Fireworks Extravaganza, Saturday, July 3. City officials will introduce Hinds County Supervisors that are in attendance.

The family-friendly event will begin at 7:00 p.m. at Smith-Wills Stadium located at 1200 Lakeland Drive, Jackson, Mississippi 39216. Food vendors will be onsite and fireworks will begin at nightfall.