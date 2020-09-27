City of Jackson hosts school supply giveaway

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A drive-thru school supply giveaway was held Saturday morning in the parking lot of Metro Center Mall.

Binder, papers and pencils were all passed out to students. Organizers said they saw a need for children and wanted to fill it.

“We have partnered with Walmart, Boys and Girls Club, JPS and the Jackson Municipal Airport Authority to be able to bring supplies and distribute them today,” said Keisha Sanders with the City of Jackson.

The City hopes soon they can assist students by fulfilling technology needs.

