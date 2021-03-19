City of Jackson hosts virtual town hall meeting about preventive solutions to water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson held a virtual town hall on Friday to discuss the city’s water infrastructure issues. City leaders and local restaurant owner Jeff Good came together to talk about solutions that could prevent further outages in Jackson.

“I have experienced a lot of failures with water failures and utility failures in the restaurant. When this crisis happened, the first week it occurred, my phone was ringing off the hook and lots of messages on Facebook and emails asking ‘Why is this happening. There’s got to be a way to fix this.’ So, there’s this moment here where we have the nation’s attention, and if we, as citizens, can become educated as possible as to how the system works and then where we need to go next and how we can work together. I think the beauty of this is that I reached out to two weeks ago, and the pledge was, when this crisis passes we’ll take this time to do it. So the crisis has passed, but we are just ready for the next crisis,” said Good.

While the City of Jackson has lifted its boil water notices for all areas, many neighbors are still in need of necessities such as food, water and soap.