City of Jackson issues boil water advisory in multiple areas

News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-The City of Jackson water/sewer utilities division has issued a precautionary boil water advisory until further notice for the following areas:

  • Sundown Trail
  • Old Spanish Trail
  • Windsor Drive

Customers who live in these areas will be notified immediately when the advisory is lifted.

For more information, customers may call (601) 960-2723 during business hours or (601) 960-1778 or (601) 960-1875 after 4:00 p.m. and on weekends.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories