City of Jackson issues boil water advisory in multiple areas

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-The City of Jackson water/sewer utilities division has issued a precautionary boil water advisory until further notice for the following areas:
- Sundown Trail
- Old Spanish Trail
- Windsor Drive
Customers who live in these areas will be notified immediately when the advisory is lifted.
For more information, customers may call (601) 960-2723 during business hours or (601) 960-1778 or (601) 960-1875 after 4:00 p.m. and on weekends.
