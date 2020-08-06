City of Jackson issues boil water alert for Baptist Medical Center

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson issued a precautionary boil water advisory for 30 customers, including the Baptist Medical Center, after a recent loss in water pressure.

The notice affects the following area:

• [1200-1899] North State Street; 39202

All customers are advised to boil their drinking water until adequate pressure is restored to the system. Water should be brought to a rolling boil for one minute for the following: cooking or baking, making ice cubes, taking medication, brushing teeth, washing food, mixing baby formula or food, mixing juices or drinks feeding pets, washing dishes and all other consumption.

Customers will be notified when the advisory has been lifted.

For more information, customers may call 601-960-2723 during business hours or 601-960-1778 (or 601-960-1875) after 4:00 p.m. and on weekends.

LATEST STORIES: