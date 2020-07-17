City of Jackson issues boil water alert for Maddox Well System

Coronavirus Information

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to the recent loss in water pressure, the City of Jackson has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for neighbors on the Maddox Well System only.

This notice is in effect until further notice for the following areas:

• 39170

• 39209

• 39212

• 39272

All customers are advised to boil their drinking water until adequate pressure is restored to the system.

Water should be brought to a rolling boil for one minute for the following: cooking or baking, making ice cubes, taking medication, brushing teeth, washing food, mixing baby formula or food, mixing juices or drinks feeding pets, washing dishes and all other consumption.

Neighbors will be notified once the advisory is lifted.

