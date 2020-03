MEMPHIS, TENN- Kroger Delta Division will adjust store hours in its 101 stores starting Monday, March 23. New hours are 7am until 9pm, effective until further notice.

On Monday, March 23, Delta will invite seniors (60+) and other higher-risk customers as defined by the CDC to shop during the first hour of business, Monday through Thursday, until further notice. Delta associates will assist anyone who needs additional help while shopping.