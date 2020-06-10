City of Jackson issues boil water notice

Breaking News
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-Due to the recent loss in water pressure, the City of Jackson Water has issued a precautionary boil water advisory until further notice.

This advisory affects approximately 600 connections to the drinking water system in the following areas:

[2100-4299] Raymond Rd.
[100-2299] Maddox Rd.
[6000-7699] Channel 16 Way
[3000-3199] Forest Hill Rd.
[100-199] Leggett Dr.
[100-199] S. Enterprise St.
[100-199] Timberlawn Rd.
[100-299] Plummer Cir.
[100-199] Del Ray Dr.
[100-199] Portwood Dr.
[100-199] Rebel Cir.
[100-299] Forest Hill Dr.
[100-199] Waywood Dr.
[100-599] Cedarwood Dr.
 [100-599] Sharon Hills Dr.
[100-199] Fairoaks Cove
 [100-199] Waxwing Dr.
[100-399] Woodcliff Dr.
 [300-499] Briar Vista
 [500-599] Winnwood
[400-599] Greenmont Dr.
[300-399] Cedarmont Dr.
 [100-299] Carriage Hills Dr.
[100-199] Farmington St.
[100-199] Yorkshire
[100-199] Riderwood Dr.
[100-199] Surrey Dr.

Residents will be notified once the advisory is lifted.

