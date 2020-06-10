City of Jackson issues boil water notice

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-Due to the recent loss in water pressure, the City of Jackson Water has issued a precautionary boil water advisory until further notice.

This advisory affects approximately 600 connections to the drinking water system in the following areas:

[2100-4299] Raymond Rd.

[100-2299] Maddox Rd.

[6000-7699] Channel 16 Way

[3000-3199] Forest Hill Rd.

[100-199] Leggett Dr.

[100-199] S. Enterprise St.

[100-199] Timberlawn Rd.

[100-299] Plummer Cir.

[100-199] Del Ray Dr.

[100-199] Portwood Dr.

[100-199] Rebel Cir.

[100-299] Forest Hill Dr.

[100-199] Waywood Dr.

[100-599] Cedarwood Dr.

[100-599] Sharon Hills Dr.

[100-199] Fairoaks Cove

[100-199] Waxwing Dr.

[100-399] Woodcliff Dr.

[300-499] Briar Vista

[500-599] Winnwood

[400-599] Greenmont Dr.

[300-399] Cedarmont Dr.

[100-299] Carriage Hills Dr.

[100-199] Farmington St.

[100-199] Yorkshire

[100-199] Riderwood Dr.

[100-199] Surrey Dr.

Residents will be notified once the advisory is lifted.