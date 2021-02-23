City of Jackson issues drinking water warning due to high turbidity levels

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson announced customers should not drink the city’s water without boiling it first. This comes after the high turbidity (cloudiness) levels were found in the city’s Surface Water System.

According to Jackson leaders, a water sample taken on February 23 showed turbidity levels greater than 1.0 turbidity units. This is above the standard of 0.30 turbidity units. Because of these high levels of turbidity, there is an increased chance that the water may contain disease-causing organisms.

The city released the following tips and information about turbidity:

DO NOT DRINK THE WATER WITHOUT BOILING IT FIRST. Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

Turbidity has no health effects. However, turbidity can interfere with disinfection and provide a medium for microbial growth. Turbidity may indicate the presence of disease-causing organisms. These organisms include bacteria, viruses, and parasites, which can cause symptoms such as nausea, cramps, diarrhea, and associated headaches.

The symptoms above are not caused only by organisms in drinking water. If you experience any of these symptoms and they persist, you may want to seek medical advice. People at increased risk should seek advice from their health care providers about drinking this water.

Jackson leaders said they’re taking steps to ensure the required level of treatment is maintained. The cause of the treatment lapse has been identified, and they are making repairs and improvements at the O. B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant to address the issue and decrease the possibility of a repeat occurrence.

Customers will be informed when turbidity returns to appropriate levels and when they no longer need to boil their water. Leaders anticipate resolving the problem within the next four to seven days.

For more information, please contact the City of Jackson Water Lab at 601-960-2723. General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes are available from the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791.