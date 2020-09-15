City of Jackson prepares for Hurricane Sally, sandbag pick up

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As Hurricane Sally is projected to make landfall tonight, the City of Jackson is preparing for possible flooding and shelter for those who may be displaced by the storm. Storm surges, heavy winds, and flooding can happen as far as 80 miles from the hurricane’s center, which is why the City is asking residents to please monitor local weather reports as hurricane paths can change.

Sandbags are available to residents at 4225 Michael Avalon Street on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, from 9:00, am – 5:00 pm (closing for lunch from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm). Shelter resources will be announced once more is known about the impact and trajectory of the storm.

Residents are reminded to please report downed trees to 601.960.1875 and contact 311 or 601.960.1111 to report concerns, issues or service requests.

