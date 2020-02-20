City of Jackson offers curbside and dumpster pickup for flood victims

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson is offering curbside and dumpster pickup for flood victims.

Dumpster locations

Canton Club Circle and Sedgewick Drive intersection

River Road and Deer Trail intersection

Dumpsters are available Friday, February 21, 2020 and next week ONLY. Dumpster pickup will be 8:00 am – 3:00 pm.

*Drywall must be taken to the dumpster*

Curbside pickup:

Citizens living in the following areas: Deer Trail, River Road, Cypress Trail, River Cove, Foxboro Drive, Sedgewick Drive, Canton Club Circle, and Rolling Woods Subdivision

Curbside pickup will be Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. until further notice. Citizens must call 601-960-1193. Inspectors will come out to assess the trash and the pickup will be the following day. If someone calls on a Friday, pickup will be on Monday.

If people who do not live in the affected areas listed but have damage from the recent flood, they should call the number that’s listed and inspectors will come out to assess the trash.