City of Jackson offers safety tips for Halloween

News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson announced trick-or-treating hours will be from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 31. Leaders encouraged neighbors to protect themselves from getting or spreading COVID-19 during the holiday.

  • Wear a cloth mask
  • Indoors and outdoors, stay at least six feet away from others who do not live with you
  • Wash your hands or use hand sanitizer frequently

