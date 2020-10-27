City of Jackson offers safety tips for Halloween

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson announced trick-or-treating hours will be from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 31. Leaders encouraged neighbors to protect themselves from getting or spreading COVID-19 during the holiday.
- Wear a cloth mask
- Indoors and outdoors, stay at least six feet away from others who do not live with you
- Wash your hands or use hand sanitizer frequently
