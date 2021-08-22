City of Jackson opens cooling stations due to hot temperatures

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson is opening cooling stations in the city due to the rise in temperatures.

Community centers on John Hart Street and Vine Street opened this weekend to the public to provide from the heat. The supervisor said the stations are open from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. during the summer months.

“Normally it’s open daily for our senior citizens from 8:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. but during the summer months when it gets really hot we open them up for the homeless people or anybody that needs to come in and get out of the heat,” said Community Services Supervisor Debrah Boyd.

The cooling stations also offer food and water for people using their facilities.