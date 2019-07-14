City of Jackson prepares for widespread flooding

Tropical Storm Barry’s northward progress has been slow, meaning the heaviest rain has remained well to the south of the Jackson area.

There have been numerous rain bands that crossed the region throughout Saturday.

Scattered showers have helped soak the ground, making flooding more likely throughout the Saturday night and Sunday morning.

The City of Jackson will be distributing sandbags between the hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 225 Michael Avalon Street.

