City of Jackson providing sandbags to prevent flooding

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Jackson metro is still dealing with flooding from Tuesday’s storms, and neighbors are preparing for more this weekend.

City leaders are helping prepare by offering sandbags to citizens.

The public works department said bags and sand will be provided. Neighbors will need to bring shovels to get the sand.

Bob Moman said he’s experienced flooding in his home in the past, but not like this time. He said he’s thankful for this opportunity to help prevent it from happening again.

“This is gonna help me a lot cause it’s gonna save my garage from rotting out with all this water,” Moman said. “We’re gonna lay these bags down, and we’ll see what it’s gonna be like when the next rain comes.”

Joshua Taylor explained that he was in a sticky situation earlier this week. He’s glad the city will be helping to avoid this situation in the future.

“I appreciate it a lot,” Taylor said. “I couldn’t go to work Wednesday cause the whole street flooded out, the whole driveway flooded out.”

Storm Team 12 will be tracking any and all storms this weekend to keep you updated on our apps, social media and our broadcasts.