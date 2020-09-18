City of Jackson receives $6.5 million for sewer repairs

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will use more than $6 million to repair failing sewer infrastructure.

With funding from the city’s budget and the Siemens lawsuit, sewage projects will begin as soon as next week to fix sewer line backups across the city.

“What we are doing is, as we have isolated areas where we know we have collapses within the right away or within the street. We are also looking at other areas outside the perimeter and we are also trying to clean those areas that’s contributing to the sewer that’s backing up in our resident’s homes,” said Dr. Charles Williams, City of Jackson Engineer.

Mayor Chokwe Lumumba said neighbors will not have to continue to experience sewer drainage issues once the projects are completed.

“While it may take a little longer than what we want to take in order to address these issues, we want our residents to know that we will leave no stone unturned in order to address the issues in which they are suffering from,” stated the mayor.

Along with sewer repairs, road resurfacing throughout Jackson will also take place.

Sewage projects underway include:

Ridgewood Road/Sheffield Drive

White Oak Creek (Adkins Boulevard

Purple Creek (Westbrook Road)

Woodell Drive

Prosperity Street (South)

Edgewood/Arlington/Euclid

Medgar Evers Boulevard

Raymond Road/Scalon Drive

