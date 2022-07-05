JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As of Tuesday, July 5, the City of Jackson still remains under a state-imposed boil water notice.

The Mississippi State Department of Health issued the notice after water sampling revealed higher than standard turbidity levels. Those higher levels of turbidity, or cloudiness, are still not where they need to be to lift the notice. In addition to the water samples, the Health Department is also monitoring water production at the O.B. Curtis Plant to ensure stability.

The notice will remain in place until water samples reach an acceptable level and water production at the plant is stabilized. Due to the ongoing circumstances, the City of Jackson said it cannot commit to a specific timeline, but the goal is to be off the notice by the end of the week.

The City will continue to provide neighbors bottled water under the state-imposed notice. Drinkable water is also available at the Sykes Community Center at 520 Sykes Road from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Neighbors are asked to bring a container to store the water in.