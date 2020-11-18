City of Jackson repeals buffer zone ordinance around abortion clinic

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson City Council repealed its buffer zone ordinance around Mississippi’s only abortion clinic.

In 2019, the city council enacted a local law that limited amplified sound outside health care facilities and creating buffer zones to move protesters further from the entrances. It also banned people from congregating or demonstrating within 15 feet of the abortion facility.

Opponents said it unconstitutionally limited their right to free speech. The Mississippi Justice Institute (MJI) and members of Sidewalk Advocates for Life – Jackson, Mississippi challenged the ordinance in October 2019.

“We are pleased that the city of Jackson has decided to do the right thing and end this unconstitutional restriction on free expression,” said Aaron Rice, Director of the Mississippi Justice Institute. “This is a major victory for free speech for Jackson and the state of Mississippi.”

LATEST STORIES: