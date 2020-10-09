City of Jackson Roll-Off Dumpster Day schedule

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson is encouraging neighbors to participate in Roll-Off Dumpster Day. The event will be held once a month, on the second Saturday of each month for the upcoming year.

The dumpsters will be placed at one location each month. They will be available at one of the following locations from 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m., weather permitting.

DATES:

October 17, 2020 (*Tire Amnesty Day)

November 14, 2020

December 12, 2020

January 9, 2021

February 13, 2021

March 13, 2021

April 10, 2021

May 8, 2021

June 12, 2021

July 10, 2021

August 14, 2021

September 11, 2021

LOCATIONS:

Metrocenter Mall (Old Dillard’s parking lot) – 3645 U.S. 80 (October, January, April, July)

Chastain Drive, behind Chastain Middle School, 4650 Manhattan Road, one block south of Garvin Street (November, February, May, August)

Old Pepsi Building – 2550 Medgar Evers Blvd. (December, March, June, September)

Neighbors may bring all household furniture, small appliances and accessories for disposal. However, tires, chemicals and gas tanks are not accepted in the Roll-Off Dumpster program. Neighbors are required to place debris inside dumpster provided at the locations.

City business and neighbors living outside Jackson city limits are not eligible to participate. Proof of residency may be required.

*Tire Amnesty Day will take place on Saturday, October 17, at the Metrocenter Mall in Jackson. The event will be from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Leaders said tires will be taken at this location but must meet the following requirements:

Only up to 10 car/light pick-up trucks tires permitted

No rims on tires

Tires must be free of water/fluids

LATEST STORIES: