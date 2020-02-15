City of Jackson Sandbag Giveaway

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People wasted no time getting sandbags for the expected flooding that is to come. On Michael Avalon Rd. in Jackson was lots of sandbagging going on.

The average waiting time for people to reach the front of the line was 30 minutes to an hour. At the bagging station were people with their own shovels bagging themselves. There also was a machine from the US Army Corps of Engineers that bagged the sand for the people.

The machine can make approximately 250 sandbags every 30 minutes. Today, over 4,000 sandbags were made from the machine alone.

If you need sandbags for the expected flooding, they will be available tomorrow from 7 A.M. – 1 P.M. at 4225 Michael Avalon Street, Jackson, MS 39213.





