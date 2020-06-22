City of Jackson to address water bill legislation

Breaking News
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will host a news conference to address the recent water bill legislation, which was passed by the Mississippi Senate and House of Representatives.

The bill aims to help Jackson with the collection of delinquent water accounts and have cleared people who still owe a balance.

The news conference starts at 2:00 p.m. at the Hood Building in Jackson.

