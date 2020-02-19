City of Jackson to announce settlement with Siemens

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to a 12 News source, the City of Jackson is expected to announce a settlement with Siemens on Wednesday.

The city filed a $255 million lawsuit against the company in June 2019 for a massive fraud operation. The lawsuit came after years of Jackson homeowners complaining about outrageous water bills or not receiving bills.

In June, Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba said Siemens conducted a bait and switch scheme, promising the city would save $120 million after installing the system. Instead, the mayor said the company negligently installed water meters, and the failing billing system cost the city $20 million each year.

The news conference is expected to take place at 5:00 p.m. at City Hall.