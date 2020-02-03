City of Jackson to conduct active shooter drill

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police and Fire Departments will conduct an active shooter drill on Monday, February 3. The drill will be in the downtown area around City Hall.

According to JPD, the drill will simulate a casualty event and will be designed to appear as realistic as possible in order to test the abilities of first responders.

Leaders said the drill will start around 2:00 p.m. If you see the large number of police vehicles, fire vehicles, and ambulances, do not be alarmed. As part of the drill, emergency vehicles will also travel on city streets to area hospitals.