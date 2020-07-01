City of Jackson to hold 5K Virtual Trash Dash Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will host a 5K Virtual Trash Dash Day in an effort to provide a clean environment for neighborhoods, parks and businesses throughout the city.

The event will be held Saturday, July 11. Participants will walk a 3.1 mile stretch to pick up litter and debris at illegal dumping sites and in the streets across Jackson.

Trash bags and gloves to collect litter will be provided for all participants. Social distancing will also be enforced.

Registration for the 5K Virtual Trash Dash is open now. To register, click here.

LATEST STORIES: