City of Jackson to hold public auction on August 22

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will host a public auction on Saturday, August 22, 2020. More than 500 vehicles and equipment will be auctioned off.

The auction will be located at 4225 Michael Avalon Street in Jackson. It starts at 9:00 a.m. and is open to the public. No one under 18 will be admitted.

According to the City of Jackson, the vehicles are in various conditions. Bidders may preview vehicles on Friday, August 21, 2020, from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

There is a $10.00 non-refundable registration fee and a $7.00 notary fee per vehicle. Payment for purchases can be made by cash, credit card or approved check.

All vehicles sell absolute, regardless of price to the highest bidder. Officials said there will be no warranties or guarantees of any kind. The City of Jackson, nor auction company, provides or guarantees titles. All vehicles must be removed by 3:00 pm Friday, August 28, 2020.

City employees are prohibited from bidding. The auction is being conducted by Nick Clark of Clark Auctions.

