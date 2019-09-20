City of Jackson to hold second annual Park(ing) Day Celebration

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson Department of Planning and Development is hosting its second annual PARK(ing) Day celebration in the Downtown Parklet area.

This national event encourages the need for more public spaces and mobilizes the expansion of human development around Jackson.

Today’s Park(ing) Day event will take place from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Capitol and Congress Streets, extending to Smith Park.

Those who attend can expect vendors, food, music, and games. A winner will also be announced at 7 p.m. to receive the coveted golden parking meter for the Best Parklet design competition.

Last year, the City’s Planning and Development Department installed the first parklet on Congress St. between Amite St. and Capitol St. This project extended the sidewalk into on-street parking spaces, providing outdoor seating, planters, play elements, and bicycle stations.