JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba and his family will share holiday greetings

with the Jackson community as they light the Christmas Tree at City Hall. The virtual ceremony will be held on Friday, December 11, 2020 at 5:30 p.m.

In a continued effort to keep Jackson safe and bring holiday cheer, the annual public event will not be held in-person so social distancing guidelines can be maintained.

To watch live on Facebook, click here.

