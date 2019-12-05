City of Jackson to host annual Christmas Tree Lighting & Parade

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson is getting into the holiday spirit with its production of Winter Nights and Magical Lights.

The two-day event will showcase the City of Jackson’s annual Christmas Tree Lighting on Friday, December 6, followed by the Christmas Parade on Saturday, December 7.

The tree lighting ceremony starts at 6:00 p.m. at City Hall on Friday, and the parade will start at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday. The parade route will begin at the Fairgrounds and proceed throughout downtown.

Street closures will be as follows:

· E. Pascagoula Street between S. Jefferson to S. West Streets

· S. West Street between E. Pascagoula and E. Pearl Streets

· E. Pearl Street between S. West and State Streets

· State Street between E. Pearl and E. Amite Streets

· E. Amite Street between State and S. Jefferson Streets

· S. Jefferson Street between E. Amite and E. Pascagoula Streets

· All intersections within the above perimeter will also be closed to traffic

Neighbors are asked to plan their travel in advance to allow for delays due to road closures.

