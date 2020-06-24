City of Jackson to host annual fireworks extravaganza

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson’s Department of Parks and Recreation will host its 7th Annual Jackson Fireworks Extravaganza on Saturday, June 27.

The free event will be a park and watch event with limited parking at Smith Wills Stadium located at 1200 Lakeland Drive, Jackson, MS 39216.

In an effort to protect staff and community from the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, those who attend the event must remain in or near their vehicles. Masks are strongly encouraged.

The event is free and open to the public. Gates will open at 6 p.m. and the fireworks display will begin at nightfall.

