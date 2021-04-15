City of Jackson to host public car auction

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will host a public auction of abandoned and stolen vehicles on Saturday, April 17.

Items to be auctioned include cars, trucks, SUV’s, pick-ups and vans. Evidence vault items from the Jackson Police Department (JPD) will also be sold at the public auction.

The event will be held at JPD impound lot located at 4225 Michael Avalon Street in Jackson. Bidders may preview the items on Friday, April 16, from 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

There is a $10 non-refundable registration and entry fee and a $7 notary fee per vehicle. All vehicles must be removed by 3:00 p.m. Friday, April 23. For more information, visit here or call Nick Auctions at 601-317-2536.