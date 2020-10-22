City of Jackson to host Spooktacular Treat Bag drive-thru

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson’s Department of Parks and Recreation will host its free Treat Bag Give-A-Way drive-thru on Saturday, October 31.

The event will be held at the V.A. Legion Softball Complex on 4500 Officer Thomas Catchings Sr. Drive for children ages 10 years old and under.

Everyone must remain in their vehicles and wear a facial covering. Children must also be present in their vehicles to receive the treat bags.

Social distancing will be enforced, and the Jackson Police Department will provide security.

