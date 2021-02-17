City of Jackson to host vaccination drive Saturday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson and local health partners will administer 2,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to neighbors on Saturday, February 20 at the Jackson Convention Complex. The Vaccination Day event will run from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Jackson neighbors must call to register in advance and meet state eligibility requirements in order to receive their first vaccination dose. Current state guidelines identify adults 65 and over and those with certain chronic health conditions as being eligible for vaccination at this time.

Volunteers will be on hand to assist with registration and confirmation of eligibility. Spots are first come, first serve and will run out quickly.

All recipients will be eligible and registered for their second dose before leaving the event.

Phone lines will be open Thursday, February 18th from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and again Friday, February 19th from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

• Hotline 1- 601.446.3778

• Hotline 2- 601.446.3566

• Hotline 3- 601.446.3255

Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be strictly observed. Special “curb-side” accommodations will also be provided for those with mobility issues.