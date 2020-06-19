City of Jackson to host virtual community discussions regarding Siemens settlement funds

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will host two virtual community discussions to gain input on how the settlement money awarded to the City from the Siemens lawsuit can be allocated to those affected.
The first discussion will be held this Saturday, June 20 at 2:00 p.m. An additional virtual
discussion will be held on Monday, June 22 at 6:00 p.m.
