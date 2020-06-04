City of Jackson to offer TSA PreCheck Services

Breaking News
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson’s Municipal Clerk Office will offer TSA PreCheck services in the old Chamber building located at 201 S. President Street.

Customers can receive services Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Those interested in registering for TSA PreCheck should visit www.identogo.com to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins are also welcome.

In addition to TSA PreCheck services, customers may also obtain Transportation Workers’ Identification Credential (TWIC) cards and take the Hazardous Materials Endorsement assessment.

