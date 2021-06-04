City of Jackson to open swimming pools on Saturday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the City of Jackson, the city’s swimming pools has been rescheduled to open Saturday, June 5.

The pools will be open on a rotating schedule from 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., Monday – Saturday. Due to a limited number of lifeguards, the city will have a different pool open each day through July 30.

Admission is $2.00 for those ages 17 and under and $3.00 for ages 18 and over. As the city is able to hire more lifeguards, additional days will be added to the schedule.

If you are a certified lifeguard or interested in getting your certification and working with the City of Jackson this summer, please reach out to Deputy Director Abram Muhammad at 601-960-0716.

The pool schedule below is subject to change. Please visit the City of Jackson website www.jacksonms.gov for the most current schedule.