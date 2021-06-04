City of Jackson to open swimming pools on Saturday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the City of Jackson, the city’s swimming pools has been rescheduled to open Saturday, June 5.
The pools will be open on a rotating schedule from 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., Monday – Saturday. Due to a limited number of lifeguards, the city will have a different pool open each day through July 30.
Admission is $2.00 for those ages 17 and under and $3.00 for ages 18 and over. As the city is able to hire more lifeguards, additional days will be added to the schedule.
If you are a certified lifeguard or interested in getting your certification and working with the City of Jackson this summer, please reach out to Deputy Director Abram Muhammad at 601-960-0716.
The pool schedule below is subject to change. Please visit the City of Jackson website www.jacksonms.gov for the most current schedule.
- Fridays- Grove Park, 1905 Northside Drive, Jackson, MS 39213
- Saturdays- Calvary Christian Forest Baptist Church, 2855 Oak Forest, Jackson, MS 39212
- Mondays- Vine Street Park Facility, 318 Vine Street, Jackson, MS 39213
- Tuesdays- VA Legion, 4500 Officer Thomas Catchings Drive, Jackson, MS 39209
- Wednesdays- Emmanuel Ministries Church, 627 Porter Street, Jackson, MS 39204
- Thursdays- Russell C. Davis 2080 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Jackson, MS 39203
- Terry Road (New Horizon Ministries) and Mill Street (Soul City Church)