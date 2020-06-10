City of Jackson to receive $5.5M to purchase hybrid buses

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Federal Transit Administration, the City of Jackson will receive $5.5M in Low-No funding to purchase hybrid buses to replace aging diesel buses that have reached their useful life, helping JTRAN advance its bus replacement project.
The Low-No competitive grant program provides funding to state and local governmental authorities for the purchase or lease of zero-emission and low-emission transit buses as well as acquisition, construction, and leasing of required supporting facilities.
