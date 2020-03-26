City of Jackson urging neighbors to keep sewer lines clear

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson is asking neighbors to avoid flushing sanitation wipes, even if the package states they are flushable. Other alternatives to toilet paper, including paper towels and facial tissues, also should not be flushed in local sewer lines.

City leaders say they’re working with Veolia North America, which operates and maintains the wastewater treatment plant, to educate people about the need to avoid flushing inappropriate items down their toilets.

We ask that our community members pay extra attention to what items they are using and flushing and remind you not to flush anything other than toilet paper, whether being used for personal hygiene purposes or for wiping and cleaning surfaces. Although many so-called “disposable” hand wipes are advertised as being safe for flushing, in reality, they can cause backups in the system and contribute to the buildup of foreign materials. In some cases, they can attach to buildups of grease in the system and create large blockages called “fatbergs.” City of Jackson

Here are some items that should NOT be flushed down sewer lines: