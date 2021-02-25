City of Jackson voting precinct changes, absentee voting information for 2021 municipal elections

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, the City of Jackson announced voting precinct changes for the upcoming 2021 municipal elections and information about absentee voting.

The primary will be on April 6, and the primary runoff will be on April 27. The general election will be on June 8.

WARD 1

Precinct #45 (St. Phillips Church) has temporarily moved to McLeod Elementary School (Precinct #36) located at 1616 Sandalwood Place; voting will be held inside the cafeteria. Signs and directions will be posted for your convenience.

WARD 3 (For Municipal Elections Only)

Precinct 12 (Bonner Institutional Church) will be open

Precinct 50 (St. Luther Church) will be open.

WARD 4

Precinct #24 (Formally French Elementary School) voting will now be conducted at George Kurt’s Fieldhouse Gymnasium located at 125 Gymnasium Drive.

WARD 5

Precinct #89 (Formerly located inside the Metrocenter Mall) voting will now be conducted at Greater Mount Bethel Church located at 4125 Robinson Road.

WARD 6

Precinct #96 (Formerly Miracle Temple Evangelistic Church, 418 Lakeshore Drive) voting will now be conducted at Fire Station #22 located at 1590 Lakeshore Drive.

Precinct #94 (Formerly located at Higher Ground Family Worship, 3520 Forest Hill Road) voting will now be conducted at Willowood Community Center located at 229 Lake Cove Drive.

ABSENTEE VOTING:

The Department of Municipal Clerk will be open for absentee voting for the April 6, 2021 Municipal Primary Election beginning March 1 – April 2, 2021, Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. The Department of Municipal Clerk will be open on Saturday, March 27 and Saturday, April 3, 2021 from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.

The last day to vote by absentee ballot for the April 6 primary is April 3 at 12:00 p.m.