City of Jackson warns neighbors of sanitary sewer overflow

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The City of Jackson is advising people living near the Savanna Street Wastewater Treatment Plant area to be aware of a sanitary sewer overflow.
They are warning the public to avoid contact with the Pearl River from Savanna Street in Jackson to Swinging Bridge Road in Byram until the SSO/Bypass has ceased.
The overflow occurred as a result of excessive infiltration and inflow after the significant rain event on June 8, 2020.
• The SSO/Bypass is happening at the Savanna Street Waste Water Treatment Plant
• This is a result of excessive flow coming from the wastewater collection system during the rain
event on June 8, 2020.
• SSO/Bypass flow is going to the Pearl River outside of the Savanna Street Waste Water
Treatment Plant
• Estimated volume can range from 5.0 MGD to 150 MGD.