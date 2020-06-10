City of Jackson warns neighbors of sanitary sewer overflow

Breaking News
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The City of Jackson is advising people living near the Savanna Street Wastewater Treatment Plant area to be aware of a sanitary sewer overflow.

They are warning the public to avoid contact with the Pearl River from Savanna Street in Jackson to Swinging Bridge Road in Byram until the SSO/Bypass has ceased. 

The overflow occurred as a result of excessive infiltration and inflow after the significant rain event on June 8, 2020.

• The SSO/Bypass is happening at the Savanna Street Waste Water Treatment Plant

• This is a result of excessive flow coming from the wastewater collection system during the rain 
   event on June 8, 2020.

• SSO/Bypass flow is going to the Pearl River outside of the Savanna Street Waste Water 
  Treatment Plant

• Estimated volume can range from 5.0 MGD to 150 MGD.

