City of Jackson water distribution for Friday

News
Posted: / Updated:
bottled-water-story_290557

JACKSON – Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson has arranged for water distribution at the following locations for Friday, February 19.

  • JPD Pct. 1 – 810 Cooper Rd. 10:00 a.m.
  • Smith Wills Stadium – 1200 Lakeland Dr. 10:00 a.m.
  • Metrocenter Mall – 3645 US-80 (drinking water and non-potable water location) 10:00 a.m.
  • Jackson Police Academy – 3000 St. Charles St. 10:00 a.m.
  • Will O Wood Community Center – 229 Lake Cove Dr. 1:00 p.m.
  • Food Depot Parking Lot – 3188 West Northside Dr. 1:00 p.m.
  • Byram Fire Department – 130 Byram Pkwy (Byram Water Customers Only) 9:00 a.m.

Neighbors are asked to bring containers to carry the water.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories