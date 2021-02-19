City of Jackson water distribution for Friday

JACKSON – Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson has arranged for water distribution at the following locations for Friday, February 19.

JPD Pct. 1 – 810 Cooper Rd. 10:00 a.m.

Smith Wills Stadium – 1200 Lakeland Dr. 10:00 a.m.

Metrocenter Mall – 3645 US-80 (drinking water and non-potable water location) 10:00 a.m.

Jackson Police Academy – 3000 St. Charles St. 10:00 a.m.

Will O Wood Community Center – 229 Lake Cove Dr. 1:00 p.m.

Food Depot Parking Lot – 3188 West Northside Dr. 1:00 p.m.

Byram Fire Department – 130 Byram Pkwy (Byram Water Customers Only) 9:00 a.m.

Neighbors are asked to bring containers to carry the water.