City of Jackson water distribution for March 1

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will hold a water giveaway on Monday, March 1. Non-potable (flushing) water will be available at the following locations from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Forest Hill High School – 2607 Raymond Road, Jackson, MS 39212

2607 Raymond Road, Jackson, MS 39212 Raines Elementary School – 156 N. Flag Chapel Road, Jackson, MS 39209

156 N. Flag Chapel Road, Jackson, MS 39209 Callaway High School – 601 Beasley Rd, Jackson, MS 39206

601 Beasley Rd, Jackson, MS 39206 Provine High School – 2400 Robinson St, Jackson, MS 39209 New Mt Zion Missionary Baptist Church – 140 Maple St, Jackson, MS 39203

2400 Robinson St, Jackson, MS 39209 140 Maple St, Jackson, MS 39203 Davis Road Park – 5901 Terry Road Byram, MS 39272

– 5901 Terry Road Byram, MS 39272 Walton Elementary School – 3200 Bailey Avenue, Jackson, MS, 39213

Neighbors are asked to bring containers for the water.