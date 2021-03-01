City of Jackson water distribution for March 1

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will hold a water giveaway on Monday, March 1. Non-potable (flushing) water will be available at the following locations from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

  • Forest Hill High School – 2607 Raymond Road, Jackson, MS 39212
  • Raines Elementary School – 156 N. Flag Chapel Road, Jackson, MS 39209
  • Callaway High School – 601 Beasley Rd, Jackson, MS 39206
  • Provine High School – 2400 Robinson St, Jackson, MS 39209New Mt Zion Missionary Baptist Church – 140 Maple St, Jackson, MS 39203
  • Davis Road Park – 5901 Terry Road Byram, MS 39272
  • Walton Elementary School – 3200 Bailey Avenue, Jackson, MS, 39213

Neighbors are asked to bring containers for the water.

