JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The city of Jackson will continue handing out non-drinking water to use around your home.

Hand outs at Forest Hill High and Raines Elementary School start at 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

If you still need water for flushing toilets, make sure you bring your own container.

The city is still under a boil water notice, but city council president Aaron Banks says they’re working hard to get things back to normal.