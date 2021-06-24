City of Jackson’s JTRAN awarded $2.9 million

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – United States Representative Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.) announced on Thursday that the U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded $2,900,000 to the City of Jackson for JTRAN.

The Low and No Emission (Low-No) Vehicle Grant Program supports transit agencies in purchasing or leasing low- or no-emission buses and other transit vehicles that use advanced technologies such as battery electric and fuel-cell power to provide cleaner, more energy efficient transit service in communities across the country.