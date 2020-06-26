Breaking News
City of Madison cancels annual fireworks show

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Madison will no longer host their annual 4th of July celebration this year.

They announced the fireworks show has been canceled due to all that has transpired this year.

No Madison fireworks show this year: The City of Madison would like to wish you a Happy 4th of July! With all that has transpired this year, it is with heavy hearts that we have chosen not to host our annual fireworks show this year. We hope you enjoy this 4th of July safely at home with your families.

City of Madison

