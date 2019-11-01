City of Madison celebrates new complex construction

MADISON, Miss (WJTV) — Construction at a new complex in Madison is underway.

Friday morning, Madison township celebrated the launch of construction for the Village at Madison.

Eighteen acres of land have been cleared for retail, office space and residential area.

Michael Manning, one of the investors said that many people will benefit from the Village Once it’s up and running.

“The whole city is gonna benefit,” Manning said. “It’s in the very center of downtown. I think Mississippi as a state will benefit.”

Manning said that The Village is strategically placed in the middle of downtown Madison to gain as much traction as possible and that they hope to finish the project by the spring.

“We’ve got the land cleared now,” Manning said. “If we can just get the weather to cooperate we’ll start doing the infrastructure.”

Manning said that there are several businesses interested in purchasing space at the Village on the drawing board already.

The residential area is comprised of 46 homes.