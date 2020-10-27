City of Madison petitions Mississippi Supreme Court over Initiative 65

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Madison and Mayor Mary Hawkins Butler have filed an emergency petition before the Mississippi Supreme Court seeking a declaration that Initiative 65 was unconstitutionally brought to the voters.

“The constitutional process for amending our constitution has not been followed and the public has been misled about the content of the initiative. Initiative 65 gives marijuana providers greater rights than any other lawful business. Such a significant change must be lawfully adopted,” said the mayor.

City leaders said they’re not opposed to a well-regulated pure medical marijuana program for the truly suffering, but they have concerns about how the amendment was brought to the voters.

According to Secretary of State Michael Watson (R-Miss.), his office property qualified Initiative 65 for the ballot. He said more than 228,000 Mississippians signed petitions to put the initiative on the ballot, and his office validated more than 105,000 of those signatures in January 2020.

In placing Initiative 65 on the ballot, the Secretary of State followed a 2009 opinion of the Mississippi Attorney General which stated, “The Secretary of State should require that 20% of the signatures of an initiative petition be from each of the “old” five congressional districts as they existed immediately prior to the adoption of the four current congressional districts.”

“The Secretary of State properly qualified Initiative 65 under the same constitutional procedures used for every other successful voter initiative. The lawsuit from the City of Madison is meritless,” said Mississippians for Compassionate Care Communications Director Jamie Grantham. “This is simply a last-ditch effort by political and bureaucratic opponents to deny relief to patients with 22 specific debilitating medical conditions.”

The question of whether to establish a medical marijuana program in Mississippi will appear on the November 3rd general election ballot. Voters will be faced with a two-part question, where they will be asked to choose between two competing measures. Voters will first have the option to select “yes” to approve either measure for a medical marijuana program in Mississippi or “no” to oppose both measures. Voters will then have the option to choose between Initiative 65, put on the ballot by the people through the initiative process, or Alternative 65A, placed on the ballot by politicians.

Initiative 65 would create a medical marijuana program that would help patients with 22 debilitating diseases such as cancer, seizures, and post-traumatic stress disorder. The program would be regulated through the Mississippi State Department of Health, and patients will have to meet with a doctor before they can be certified.

Initiative 65 A was created by members of the state legislature. It would restrict medical marijuana to patients with terminal illnesses and would be self funded through user fees, which means only those who use it pay for it.

Voters will chose between the two initiatives during the General Election on November 3.

